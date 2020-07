Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Currently undergoing renovations

This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms while boasting 2,618 square feet. Just moments away from El Dorado Park and Pagosa Park. A variety of delicious food options just minutes away. Easy commute to I-225 or to Buckley AFB.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds