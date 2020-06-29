All apartments in Aurora
2702 S Pagosa St

2702 South Pagosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2702 South Pagosa Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Currently undergoing a full REMODEL! The charming ranch style home in the heart of Aurora is a must see! From a spacious and open floor plan to the backyard garden, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home invites you to make it your own. Enter into the cozy living room, and follow the wood floors through to the dining room and bedrooms. The kitchen exudes old world-charm surrounded by garden windows allowing natural light to brighten your morning coffee or afternoon tea. Your main-floor 3 bedrooms, each with ample closet space, and updated bathrooms provide privacy for family members or guests, or allows room for office/den. This lovely home sits on a 1,532 +/- sf, private, fenced lot with a 2-car attached garage. Lined with greenery and fruit trees, the backyard can easily extend your living space! Just a short drive from restaurants, retail and easy access to highway 225 and I-70

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 S Pagosa St have any available units?
2702 S Pagosa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 S Pagosa St have?
Some of 2702 S Pagosa St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 S Pagosa St currently offering any rent specials?
2702 S Pagosa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 S Pagosa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 S Pagosa St is pet friendly.
Does 2702 S Pagosa St offer parking?
Yes, 2702 S Pagosa St offers parking.
Does 2702 S Pagosa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 S Pagosa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 S Pagosa St have a pool?
No, 2702 S Pagosa St does not have a pool.
Does 2702 S Pagosa St have accessible units?
No, 2702 S Pagosa St does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 S Pagosa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 S Pagosa St has units with dishwashers.
