2702 S Pagosa St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Currently undergoing a full REMODEL! The charming ranch style home in the heart of Aurora is a must see! From a spacious and open floor plan to the backyard garden, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home invites you to make it your own. Enter into the cozy living room, and follow the wood floors through to the dining room and bedrooms. The kitchen exudes old world-charm surrounded by garden windows allowing natural light to brighten your morning coffee or afternoon tea. Your main-floor 3 bedrooms, each with ample closet space, and updated bathrooms provide privacy for family members or guests, or allows room for office/den. This lovely home sits on a 1,532 +/- sf, private, fenced lot with a 2-car attached garage. Lined with greenery and fruit trees, the backyard can easily extend your living space! Just a short drive from restaurants, retail and easy access to highway 225 and I-70