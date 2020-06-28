25811 East Byers Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Come tour this beautiful home in the Adonea community of Aurora! This well-kept property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 1,365 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and tons of cabinets for storage. The living room is spacious and complete with carpeted floors, and large windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room with both a washer and dryer. A half bathroom is also located on the first floor for guest use. Living in this community you will have access to a community pool and clubhouse. The location of this home is unbeatable with Walmart Supercenter, Aurora Sports Center, the Cherry Creek Reservoir, and the shops and restaurants at the Aurora Town Center. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to E-470 and I-70. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Dogs Allowed, No Cats

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Community Pool & Clubhouse

Utilities Included in Rent: Trash (tenant pays all other utilities)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

School District: Adams-Arapahoe 28j



The property will be vacant on July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.