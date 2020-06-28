All apartments in Aurora
25811 East Byers Place
Last updated June 25 2020 at 11:38 PM

25811 East Byers Place

25811 East Byers Place · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25811 East Byers Place, Aurora, CO 80018
Adonea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come tour this beautiful home in the Adonea community of Aurora! This well-kept property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 1,365 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and tons of cabinets for storage. The living room is spacious and complete with carpeted floors, and large windows that bring in great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of a separate laundry room with both a washer and dryer. A half bathroom is also located on the first floor for guest use. Living in this community you will have access to a community pool and clubhouse. The location of this home is unbeatable with Walmart Supercenter, Aurora Sports Center, the Cherry Creek Reservoir, and the shops and restaurants at the Aurora Town Center. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to E-470 and I-70. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Dogs Allowed, No Cats
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Community Pool & Clubhouse
Utilities Included in Rent: Trash (tenant pays all other utilities)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
School District: Adams-Arapahoe 28j

The property will be vacant on July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25811 East Byers Place have any available units?
25811 East Byers Place has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25811 East Byers Place have?
Some of 25811 East Byers Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25811 East Byers Place currently offering any rent specials?
25811 East Byers Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25811 East Byers Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 25811 East Byers Place is pet friendly.
Does 25811 East Byers Place offer parking?
Yes, 25811 East Byers Place offers parking.
Does 25811 East Byers Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25811 East Byers Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25811 East Byers Place have a pool?
Yes, 25811 East Byers Place has a pool.
Does 25811 East Byers Place have accessible units?
No, 25811 East Byers Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25811 East Byers Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25811 East Byers Place has units with dishwashers.
