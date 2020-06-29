2559 S Fairplay Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful brick ranch home in Crestridge! Master bedroom has its own 3/4 attached master bath. Family room features a wood burning fireplace with custom built in cabinets and also a butler area wet bar. Full unfinished basement provides ample storage or the opportunity to expand and add more living space. Large backyard boasts mature trees, covered patio and convenient storage shed. Amazing location with easy access to I-225 highway and the Iliff Light Rail Station, shops, restaurants and Cherry Creek State Park. Large corner lot, 2 car garage, Central Air Conditioning, no HOA