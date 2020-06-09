Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

2551 S Bahama Circle # A Available 01/13/20 Aurora Condo like Brand new!!! - Beautiful condo located in Aurora!!



As you step foot inside our property, you will immediately be taken by the open floor-plan. Appreciate living in this bright living space with new wood and tile flooring throughout, plenty of natural light and subdued custom colors.



The great room lends itself easily to eating and relaxing. Enjoy a full-size kitchen offering no shortage of counter, cabinet and drawer space for cooking and fun. Off of the kitchen are the washer & dryer (included) both conveniently tucked away from view. Enough storage? You will find even more in the bedrooms, bathrooms and in the one car attached garage!



Situated between I 225 & E470, just south of Tower Road & Iliff Avenue on S Bahama Circle, our condo is conveniently accessible to Buckley Air Force Base, Seven Hills Shopping Center and a number of elementary & high school options. Enjoy green and open spaces to jog, bike and hike. And the community's center and swimming pool will be available just in time for your summer cook-outs!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5120494)