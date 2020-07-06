All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:54 PM

25203 East 2nd Avenue

25203 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25203 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80018
Traditions

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Renovated 3 bedroom ranch style home in Traditions neighborhood, features an open concept floor plan with lots of light & vaulted ceilings! Gourmet kitchen with granite tile countertops, all black kitchen appliances, 42” cherry cabinets, double ovens, large island with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Butler pantry with wet bar. Spacious and vaulted family room with gas fireplace makes it a perfect space for entertaining and relaxing. Covered patio for enjoying your private fenced backyard. Spacious master suite with bay window, 5 piece master bath with double sinks, soaking tub & large walk-in closet. Oversized 3 car garage. Lots of extra space in the 1721 square foot unfinished basement. Unit features: central air, ceiling fans, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Traditions Community includes clubhouse, pool and playground. Please call us for a showing 720-787-9095

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25203 East 2nd Avenue have any available units?
25203 East 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 25203 East 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 25203 East 2nd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25203 East 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25203 East 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25203 East 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25203 East 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 25203 East 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25203 East 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 25203 East 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25203 East 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25203 East 2nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 25203 East 2nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 25203 East 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25203 East 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25203 East 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25203 East 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

