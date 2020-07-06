25203 East 2nd Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Renovated 3 bedroom ranch style home in Traditions neighborhood, features an open concept floor plan with lots of light & vaulted ceilings! Gourmet kitchen with granite tile countertops, all black kitchen appliances, 42” cherry cabinets, double ovens, large island with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Butler pantry with wet bar. Spacious and vaulted family room with gas fireplace makes it a perfect space for entertaining and relaxing. Covered patio for enjoying your private fenced backyard. Spacious master suite with bay window, 5 piece master bath with double sinks, soaking tub & large walk-in closet. Oversized 3 car garage. Lots of extra space in the 1721 square foot unfinished basement. Unit features: central air, ceiling fans, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Traditions Community includes clubhouse, pool and playground. Please call us for a showing 720-787-9095