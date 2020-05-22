2517 Kingston St

Amenities

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE



900 sq ft 2 bed, 1 bath apartment, recently renovated and ready to go with updated appliances and finishes. Unit includes private storage shed. Other features include a semi-private fenced yard and off street parking. Close to Light Rail, Stapleton, CU-Anschutz Medical Campus, parks, schools and shopping.



Rent includes water, trash, sewer. Tenants responsible for gas and electricity. No satellite dishes allowed due to new roof. No smoking allowed. No pets. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



