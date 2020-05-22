All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2517 Kingston St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:24 PM

2517 Kingston St

2517 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

900 sq ft 2 bed, 1 bath apartment, recently renovated and ready to go with updated appliances and finishes. Unit includes private storage shed. Other features include a semi-private fenced yard and off street parking. Close to Light Rail, Stapleton, CU-Anschutz Medical Campus, parks, schools and shopping.

Rent includes water, trash, sewer. Tenants responsible for gas and electricity. No satellite dishes allowed due to new roof. No smoking allowed. No pets. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Shared Laundry, Renovated, Off Street Parking, Semi-Private Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Kingston St have any available units?
2517 Kingston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2517 Kingston St currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Kingston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Kingston St pet-friendly?
No, 2517 Kingston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2517 Kingston St offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Kingston St offers parking.
Does 2517 Kingston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Kingston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Kingston St have a pool?
No, 2517 Kingston St does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Kingston St have accessible units?
No, 2517 Kingston St does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Kingston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Kingston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 Kingston St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2517 Kingston St does not have units with air conditioning.

