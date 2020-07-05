2491 South Xanadu Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Heatherridge will welcome you with 1,091 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include an office/study, a loft, air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a crawl space for extra storage. Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, or garden of this corner lot property. Spend quality time at the 2 community pools or in the clubhouse! Nearby experience biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek State Park, Jewell Wetlands, Utah Park, post office, King Soopers (soon to be remodeled), Heatherridge Country Club, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Iliff, I-225, and light rail.



Located in the Cherry Creek School District, nearby schools include Overland High School.



1 dog 25 pounds or less is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.