Location

2491 South Xanadu Way, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Heatherridge will welcome you with 1,091 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include an office/study, a loft, air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a crawl space for extra storage. Parking for this property is 1 reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, or garden of this corner lot property. Spend quality time at the 2 community pools or in the clubhouse! Nearby experience biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek State Park, Jewell Wetlands, Utah Park, post office, King Soopers (soon to be remodeled), Heatherridge Country Club, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Iliff, I-225, and light rail.

Located in the Cherry Creek School District, nearby schools include Overland High School.

1 dog 25 pounds or less is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 South Xanadu Way have any available units?
2491 South Xanadu Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 South Xanadu Way have?
Some of 2491 South Xanadu Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 South Xanadu Way currently offering any rent specials?
2491 South Xanadu Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 South Xanadu Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2491 South Xanadu Way is pet friendly.
Does 2491 South Xanadu Way offer parking?
Yes, 2491 South Xanadu Way offers parking.
Does 2491 South Xanadu Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2491 South Xanadu Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 South Xanadu Way have a pool?
Yes, 2491 South Xanadu Way has a pool.
Does 2491 South Xanadu Way have accessible units?
No, 2491 South Xanadu Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 South Xanadu Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2491 South Xanadu Way has units with dishwashers.

