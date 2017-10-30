2390 Lansing St

Amenities

Stapleton Remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch Home - Completely updated 3 bed, 2 bath house with large kitchen, mud room, large living room & more!



Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble Counters in Kitchen, "Open" Floor Plan & 1 car attached garage with fully fenced - SPACIOUS - back yard!



Enjoy all seasons under your covered patio, looking out upon huge backyard with mature & magnificent trees! Close to Stanley Marketplace, & Stapleton Shopping/Restaurants, & I225.



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.

Breed restrictions apply.



To inquire or schedule a showing visit simplygreatrentals(dot)com or call 720-699-6996



