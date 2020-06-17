Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom Brick Ranch with Full Finished Basement! - Property Id: 187111



2260 Jamaica St. 2000 Square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick ranch with full finished basement. MAIN FLOOR- Open living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Newly refinished hardwood floors and new paint. BASEMENT- Finished basement with open family room/ rec room, 1 bedroom (non-conforming), 1 bathroom, bonus room, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Tons of storage space, 1 car garage and large fenced back yard. Must See!! Laureate 303-692-9200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187111

Property Id 187111



(RLNE5375893)