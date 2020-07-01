2210 Moline St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Updated home near Anschutz



This home has wonderful updates and boasts incredible outdoor living spaces as well as an unbeatable location. With a recently remodeled kitchen, restored hard wood floors and a fully updated bathroom, this home is ready for move in. Kitchen remodel includes beautiful cabinets with space saving storage solutions, stainless steel appliances, new wood tile floors, and pristine granite countertops. The outdoor space includes a large, East facing covered patio, an extended brick patio with fire pit, and the largest backyard in the area. Situated just 1 mile from the new Eastbridge Stapleton town center, 2 miles from the Peoria PnR station, and 4 blocks from Anschutz medical campus, the location on this home seals the deal!

