Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

2210 Moline St.

2210 Moline Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Available 04/04/20 Updated home near Anschutz - Property Id: 78882

This home has wonderful updates and boasts incredible outdoor living spaces as well as an unbeatable location. With a recently remodeled kitchen, restored hard wood floors and a fully updated bathroom, this home is ready for move in. Kitchen remodel includes beautiful cabinets with space saving storage solutions, stainless steel appliances, new wood tile floors, and pristine granite countertops. The outdoor space includes a large, East facing covered patio, an extended brick patio with fire pit, and the largest backyard in the area. Situated just 1 mile from the new Eastbridge Stapleton town center, 2 miles from the Peoria PnR station, and 4 blocks from Anschutz medical campus, the location on this home seals the deal!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78882
Property Id 78882

(RLNE5619990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Moline St. have any available units?
2210 Moline St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Moline St. have?
Some of 2210 Moline St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Moline St. currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Moline St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Moline St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Moline St. is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Moline St. offer parking?
No, 2210 Moline St. does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Moline St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Moline St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Moline St. have a pool?
No, 2210 Moline St. does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Moline St. have accessible units?
No, 2210 Moline St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Moline St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Moline St. has units with dishwashers.

