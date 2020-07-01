All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2150 S Idalia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2150 S Idalia St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

2150 S Idalia St

2150 South Idalia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2150 South Idalia Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious tri-level in desirable Kingsborough. This solid home has been tastefully updated with new carpet & new paint and upgraded energy efficient windows. The newer roof is only five years old, and the exterior has low maintenance brick and vinyl siding. It has a money saving leased solar system for incredibly low electric bills. The large patio is perfect for entertaining, and the backyard is ready for your design & dreams! Kitchen appliances and refrigerator & freezer in the garage are also included. This beautiful and affordable home is where you can build your future! Easy access to Anshutz Medical Center, Buckley AFB, DIA & DTC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 S Idalia St have any available units?
2150 S Idalia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 S Idalia St have?
Some of 2150 S Idalia St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 S Idalia St currently offering any rent specials?
2150 S Idalia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 S Idalia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 S Idalia St is pet friendly.
Does 2150 S Idalia St offer parking?
Yes, 2150 S Idalia St offers parking.
Does 2150 S Idalia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 S Idalia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 S Idalia St have a pool?
No, 2150 S Idalia St does not have a pool.
Does 2150 S Idalia St have accessible units?
No, 2150 S Idalia St does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 S Idalia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 S Idalia St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College