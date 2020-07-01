2150 S Idalia St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious tri-level in desirable Kingsborough. This solid home has been tastefully updated with new carpet & new paint and upgraded energy efficient windows. The newer roof is only five years old, and the exterior has low maintenance brick and vinyl siding. It has a money saving leased solar system for incredibly low electric bills. The large patio is perfect for entertaining, and the backyard is ready for your design & dreams! Kitchen appliances and refrigerator & freezer in the garage are also included. This beautiful and affordable home is where you can build your future! Easy access to Anshutz Medical Center, Buckley AFB, DIA & DTC