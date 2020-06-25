20026 E Lasalle Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

PLEASE NOTE: This property is not currently available to move into but will be ready in a few weeks. Pictures attached to the post are previous pictures of the property and are meant to show an approximate layout. The final pictures will be updated once the property is move-in ready.

*This property can be shown upon request.



Very well kept side load ranch style home with full finished walk out basement. You will not be disappointed. Much bigger than it looks. Basement could be two bedroom mother in law apartment or keep as 4 bedroom, 4 bath with wet bar. Two bedroom two bath on main level and two bed or bedroom, office and two bath in basement. Jack n jill bath in basement. Two gas fireplaces(main floor double sided), central ac. Newer carpet in basement, newer roof and hot water heater. Ceramic tile in basement, wet bar and bathrooms. 12 month homeowners warranty,water softener. Two outside decks, covered patio, mountain view, 2nd microwave, mini fridge, full size single sink in wet bar with ceramic tile,counter top, all interior walls insulated for sound and energy savings, back of house faces south for passive solar, low energy bills, all rooms wired for cable and phone,and wifi ready. Short distance to bike path and Great Plains Park, with lighted baseball field, Playground, and water park.