All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 20026 E Lasalle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
20026 E Lasalle Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

20026 E Lasalle Dr

20026 East Lasalle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20026 East Lasalle Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
PLEASE NOTE: This property is not currently available to move into but will be ready in a few weeks. Pictures attached to the post are previous pictures of the property and are meant to show an approximate layout. The final pictures will be updated once the property is move-in ready.
*This property can be shown upon request.

Very well kept side load ranch style home with full finished walk out basement. You will not be disappointed. Much bigger than it looks. Basement could be two bedroom mother in law apartment or keep as 4 bedroom, 4 bath with wet bar. Two bedroom two bath on main level and two bed or bedroom, office and two bath in basement. Jack n jill bath in basement. Two gas fireplaces(main floor double sided), central ac. Newer carpet in basement, newer roof and hot water heater. Ceramic tile in basement, wet bar and bathrooms. 12 month homeowners warranty,water softener. Two outside decks, covered patio, mountain view, 2nd microwave, mini fridge, full size single sink in wet bar with ceramic tile,counter top, all interior walls insulated for sound and energy savings, back of house faces south for passive solar, low energy bills, all rooms wired for cable and phone,and wifi ready. Short distance to bike path and Great Plains Park, with lighted baseball field, Playground, and water park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20026 E Lasalle Dr have any available units?
20026 E Lasalle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 20026 E Lasalle Dr have?
Some of 20026 E Lasalle Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20026 E Lasalle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20026 E Lasalle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20026 E Lasalle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20026 E Lasalle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20026 E Lasalle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20026 E Lasalle Dr offers parking.
Does 20026 E Lasalle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20026 E Lasalle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20026 E Lasalle Dr have a pool?
No, 20026 E Lasalle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20026 E Lasalle Dr have accessible units?
No, 20026 E Lasalle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20026 E Lasalle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20026 E Lasalle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College