19381 East Wyoming Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Magnificent, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the serene Side Creek neighborhood in Aurora. Close to public transportation Enjoy the community playground and surrounding local parks with multiple courts (volleyball, basketball, tennis), outdoor skate facility, jogging lanes and picnic bungalows. Intersecting bicycle routes lead through Cities of Aurora and surrounding Denver communities.



The lovely and unfurnished interior features carpeted floor, hardwood floor in the kitchen, tile floor in the bathroom, bath tub, and a fireplace. The kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawer storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and centralized heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a deck and fenced backyard to relax and unwind.



Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet

Landlord will cover the trash,



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached 2-car garage.



Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Side Creek Park and Great Plains Park Playground.



(RLNE5688234)