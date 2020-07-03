All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
19381 East Wyoming Ave
19381 East Wyoming Ave

19381 East Wyoming Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19381 East Wyoming Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Magnificent, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the serene Side Creek neighborhood in Aurora. Close to public transportation Enjoy the community playground and surrounding local parks with multiple courts (volleyball, basketball, tennis), outdoor skate facility, jogging lanes and picnic bungalows. Intersecting bicycle routes lead through Cities of Aurora and surrounding Denver communities.

The lovely and unfurnished interior features carpeted floor, hardwood floor in the kitchen, tile floor in the bathroom, bath tub, and a fireplace. The kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawer storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and centralized heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a deck and fenced backyard to relax and unwind.

Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet
Landlord will cover the trash,

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage.

Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Side Creek Park and Great Plains Park Playground.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19381 East Wyoming Ave have any available units?
19381 East Wyoming Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 19381 East Wyoming Ave have?
Some of 19381 East Wyoming Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19381 East Wyoming Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19381 East Wyoming Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19381 East Wyoming Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19381 East Wyoming Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 19381 East Wyoming Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19381 East Wyoming Ave offers parking.
Does 19381 East Wyoming Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19381 East Wyoming Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19381 East Wyoming Ave have a pool?
No, 19381 East Wyoming Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19381 East Wyoming Ave have accessible units?
No, 19381 East Wyoming Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19381 East Wyoming Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19381 East Wyoming Ave has units with dishwashers.

