Aurora, CO
1877 Espana Way
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:53 AM

1877 Espana Way

1877 North Espana Way · No Longer Available
Location

1877 North Espana Way, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This picture perfect 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was built in 1998 and has 1260 living square feet. Single family home in a nice neighborhood. The exterior feature a green yard with privacy fence and a quiet lot situated on a cul-de-sac. Central location just minutes to DIA, Buckley AFB, I-70, I-225 and E-470. A MUST SEE.

~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~

Ask for Jessica: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near: Himalaya Rd & Green Valley Ranch Blvd

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $35, Available 3/8/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Espana Way have any available units?
1877 Espana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1877 Espana Way currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Espana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Espana Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1877 Espana Way is pet friendly.
Does 1877 Espana Way offer parking?
No, 1877 Espana Way does not offer parking.
Does 1877 Espana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 Espana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Espana Way have a pool?
No, 1877 Espana Way does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Espana Way have accessible units?
No, 1877 Espana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Espana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 Espana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 Espana Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1877 Espana Way does not have units with air conditioning.
