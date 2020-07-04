All apartments in Aurora
1862 S. Buchanan Circle
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1862 S. Buchanan Circle

1862 South Buchanan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1862 South Buchanan Circle, Aurora, CO 80018
Murphy Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
1862 S. Buchanan Circle Available 02/15/20 Murphy Creek Townhouse! Beautiful finishes & Close to everything! - Beautiful, new exterior with so many windows, leaving the space inside light and inviting. Open main level with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. The finishes inside will make you fall in love, from the lighting to the luxurious 5-piece master bath. An attached 2 car garage and private, fenced-in patio for relaxing on summer nights make this a prime find.

Lovely, newer townhome in Murphy Creek, close to Southlands, Buckley Air Force Base and an easy commute to just about anywhere via 470. More shops being built nearby.

Call today for your showing!!
This townhouse will not last
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5459811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 S. Buchanan Circle have any available units?
1862 S. Buchanan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1862 S. Buchanan Circle have?
Some of 1862 S. Buchanan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 S. Buchanan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1862 S. Buchanan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 S. Buchanan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1862 S. Buchanan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1862 S. Buchanan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1862 S. Buchanan Circle offers parking.
Does 1862 S. Buchanan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1862 S. Buchanan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 S. Buchanan Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1862 S. Buchanan Circle has a pool.
Does 1862 S. Buchanan Circle have accessible units?
No, 1862 S. Buchanan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 S. Buchanan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1862 S. Buchanan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
