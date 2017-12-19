All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18556 East Greenwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18556 East Greenwood Place
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

18556 East Greenwood Place

18556 East Greenwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18556 East Greenwood Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18556 East Greenwood Place have any available units?
18556 East Greenwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 18556 East Greenwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
18556 East Greenwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18556 East Greenwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18556 East Greenwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 18556 East Greenwood Place offer parking?
No, 18556 East Greenwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 18556 East Greenwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18556 East Greenwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18556 East Greenwood Place have a pool?
No, 18556 East Greenwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 18556 East Greenwood Place have accessible units?
No, 18556 East Greenwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18556 East Greenwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18556 East Greenwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18556 East Greenwood Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18556 East Greenwood Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College