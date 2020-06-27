18494 East Kepner Place

Amenities
*** Housing Vouchers Accepted ***
Move-in ready now!
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath is near Buckley Air Force Base, close to Aurora Town Center where you have plenty of shops and entertainment. Safeway and Starbucks are right down the road from you! There is a large and open living room and dining room area. Spacious bedrooms with nice closet space. In-unit washer and dryer.
Pets - No
Cooling Type - Not Noted
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer and Dryer included
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - Not Noted
School District - Aurora
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.