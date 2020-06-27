18494 East Kepner Place

Amenities

in unit laundry parking fireplace some paid utils

*** Housing Vouchers Accepted ***



Move-in ready now!



This 2 bedroom, 2 bath is near Buckley Air Force Base, close to Aurora Town Center where you have plenty of shops and entertainment. Safeway and Starbucks are right down the road from you! There is a large and open living room and dining room area. Spacious bedrooms with nice closet space. In-unit washer and dryer.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - Not Noted

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Washer and Dryer included

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - Not Noted

School District - Aurora



