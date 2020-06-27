All apartments in Aurora
18494 East Kepner Place
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

18494 East Kepner Place

18494 East Kepner Place · No Longer Available
Location

18494 East Kepner Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
*** Housing Vouchers Accepted ***

Move-in ready now!

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath is near Buckley Air Force Base, close to Aurora Town Center where you have plenty of shops and entertainment. Safeway and Starbucks are right down the road from you! There is a large and open living room and dining room area. Spacious bedrooms with nice closet space. In-unit washer and dryer.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - Not Noted
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer and Dryer included
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - Not Noted
School District - Aurora

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

