All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18278 East Flora Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18278 East Flora Place
Last updated July 16 2019 at 8:11 PM

18278 East Flora Place

18278 East Flora Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18278 East Flora Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 1,020 square feet of living space!

You can relax or entertain in front of the gas fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is complete with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Both bath are on the main floor. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and washer/dryer in unit. This condo comes with a one car attached garage.

Enjoy the great Colorado weather on the patio. You will also have access to the community pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance to King Soopers, Kohls and Movie Tavern. Dalton Elementary School and Columbia Middle School are within walking distance. Easy access to I-225, just 4 miles away.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18278 East Flora Place have any available units?
18278 East Flora Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18278 East Flora Place have?
Some of 18278 East Flora Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18278 East Flora Place currently offering any rent specials?
18278 East Flora Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18278 East Flora Place pet-friendly?
No, 18278 East Flora Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18278 East Flora Place offer parking?
Yes, 18278 East Flora Place offers parking.
Does 18278 East Flora Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18278 East Flora Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18278 East Flora Place have a pool?
Yes, 18278 East Flora Place has a pool.
Does 18278 East Flora Place have accessible units?
No, 18278 East Flora Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18278 East Flora Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18278 East Flora Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College