Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:58 AM

18241 East Layton Place

18241 East Layton Place · No Longer Available
Location

18241 East Layton Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960332.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Prides Crossing IV will welcome you with 1,683 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch, and relax in the fenced back yard complete with sprinkler system. Within walking distance are shopping centers and Marina Park. Also nearby are Southlands Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

Nearby schools include Smoky Hill and Grandview High Schools.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18241 East Layton Place have any available units?
18241 East Layton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18241 East Layton Place have?
Some of 18241 East Layton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18241 East Layton Place currently offering any rent specials?
18241 East Layton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18241 East Layton Place pet-friendly?
No, 18241 East Layton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18241 East Layton Place offer parking?
Yes, 18241 East Layton Place offers parking.
Does 18241 East Layton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18241 East Layton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18241 East Layton Place have a pool?
No, 18241 East Layton Place does not have a pool.
Does 18241 East Layton Place have accessible units?
No, 18241 East Layton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18241 East Layton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18241 East Layton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
