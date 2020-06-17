18241 East Layton Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960332.



This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Prides Crossing IV will welcome you with 1,683 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch, and relax in the fenced back yard complete with sprinkler system. Within walking distance are shopping centers and Marina Park. Also nearby are Southlands Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Smoky Hill and Grandview High Schools.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960332.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.