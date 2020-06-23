All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18196 E. Ohio #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18196 E. Ohio #204
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18196 E. Ohio #204

18196 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18196 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 bdr Condo - Large 3 bedroom condo on second floor of building with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Has large enclosed balcony with easy access from the living room and one bedroom. Balcony overlooks green belt through property. Has storage closet on Balcony. Master bedroom bath as well as hall bathroom. Wood burning fireplace. Full size washer & dryer in unit Residents do not pay for water or the gas to heat water. Property has swimming pool outside and tennis courts and basketball courts. Close to highway access and the new light rail in Aurora as well as University Hospital and the Fitzsimons campus. Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces. One car garage available for an extra $50 per month. Section 8 OK. No pets.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4567988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18196 E. Ohio #204 have any available units?
18196 E. Ohio #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18196 E. Ohio #204 have?
Some of 18196 E. Ohio #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18196 E. Ohio #204 currently offering any rent specials?
18196 E. Ohio #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18196 E. Ohio #204 pet-friendly?
No, 18196 E. Ohio #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18196 E. Ohio #204 offer parking?
Yes, 18196 E. Ohio #204 does offer parking.
Does 18196 E. Ohio #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18196 E. Ohio #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18196 E. Ohio #204 have a pool?
Yes, 18196 E. Ohio #204 has a pool.
Does 18196 E. Ohio #204 have accessible units?
No, 18196 E. Ohio #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 18196 E. Ohio #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18196 E. Ohio #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College