18196 E. Ohio #204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3 bdr Condo - Large 3 bedroom condo on second floor of building with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Has large enclosed balcony with easy access from the living room and one bedroom. Balcony overlooks green belt through property. Has storage closet on Balcony. Master bedroom bath as well as hall bathroom. Wood burning fireplace. Full size washer & dryer in unit Residents do not pay for water or the gas to heat water. Property has swimming pool outside and tennis courts and basketball courts. Close to highway access and the new light rail in Aurora as well as University Hospital and the Fitzsimons campus. Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces. One car garage available for an extra $50 per month. Section 8 OK. No pets.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4567988)