All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103

18133 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18133 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
3 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base like Brand NEW!!! - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ground level Condo in the Robinwood neighborhood that has everything you can ask in a home.

Beginning with newer paint, newer carpet. This home features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting matching appliances, the kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by wood burning red brick fireplace and pool view balcony.

Wait to you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower and shelving.

Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool Access, and Dedicated Parking. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.

New bathroom vanities and a complete kitchen remodel 3 years ago.
Beautiful backsplash and new cabinets.
Carpet and vinyl hardwood flooring are less than two years old
Brand new microwave
Brand new LED ceiling fan

Section 8 welcome
Call today this home will not last !!
(720) 673-4882

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5626583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 have any available units?
18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 have?
Some of 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 currently offering any rent specials?
18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 pet-friendly?
No, 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 offer parking?
Yes, 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 offers parking.
Does 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 have a pool?
Yes, 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 has a pool.
Does 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 have accessible units?
No, 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College