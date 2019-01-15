18133 E. Kentucky Ave #103

Amenities

3 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base like Brand NEW!!! - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ground level Condo in the Robinwood neighborhood that has everything you can ask in a home.



Beginning with newer paint, newer carpet. This home features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting matching appliances, the kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by wood burning red brick fireplace and pool view balcony.



Wait to you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower and shelving.



Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool Access, and Dedicated Parking. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.



New bathroom vanities and a complete kitchen remodel 3 years ago.

Beautiful backsplash and new cabinets.

Carpet and vinyl hardwood flooring are less than two years old

Brand new microwave

Brand new LED ceiling fan



Section 8 welcome

No Pets Allowed



