17534 E. Bellewood Cir

VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE! NEAR NEW, NEW FLOORING, PAINT, SIDING, LANDSCAPE, APPLIANCES! - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)

Tenant pays all utilities.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Property can be held with negotiation.



Near new tri-level home built in 1982 with 2387 square feet. Home has been almost completely renovated in last 12 months. New siding, new interior paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new landscaping, new appliances! Great open feel with vaulted ceilings throughout the main level. Formal dining room with eat in kitchen. Large kitchen with solid surface counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and newer cabinets. Large living and family rooms plus an another living space in the basement. Master bed features a private 3/4 bath. One additional basement bedroom and additional storage. Large shed included. Landscaping is all new with sod, sprinkler and mulch. Large back deck and new fence! Great location in SE Aurora with access to Smoky Hill Rd, E-470 and Southlands and DTC. Cherry Creek and Aurora Reservoirs nearby.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



