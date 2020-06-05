All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17534 E. Bellewood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17534 E. Bellewood Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

17534 E. Bellewood Cir

17534 East Bellewood Circle · (303) 683-1774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17534 East Bellewood Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17534 E. Bellewood Cir · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE! NEAR NEW, NEW FLOORING, PAINT, SIDING, LANDSCAPE, APPLIANCES! - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)
Tenant pays all utilities.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No Smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Property can be held with negotiation.

Near new tri-level home built in 1982 with 2387 square feet. Home has been almost completely renovated in last 12 months. New siding, new interior paint, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new landscaping, new appliances! Great open feel with vaulted ceilings throughout the main level. Formal dining room with eat in kitchen. Large kitchen with solid surface counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and newer cabinets. Large living and family rooms plus an another living space in the basement. Master bed features a private 3/4 bath. One additional basement bedroom and additional storage. Large shed included. Landscaping is all new with sod, sprinkler and mulch. Large back deck and new fence! Great location in SE Aurora with access to Smoky Hill Rd, E-470 and Southlands and DTC. Cherry Creek and Aurora Reservoirs nearby.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5828574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17534 E. Bellewood Cir have any available units?
17534 E. Bellewood Cir has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17534 E. Bellewood Cir have?
Some of 17534 E. Bellewood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17534 E. Bellewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
17534 E. Bellewood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17534 E. Bellewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 17534 E. Bellewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 17534 E. Bellewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 17534 E. Bellewood Cir does offer parking.
Does 17534 E. Bellewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17534 E. Bellewood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17534 E. Bellewood Cir have a pool?
No, 17534 E. Bellewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 17534 E. Bellewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 17534 E. Bellewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 17534 E. Bellewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 17534 E. Bellewood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17534 E. Bellewood Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity