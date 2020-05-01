17321 E Mansfield Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2124016053 ---- Completely updated unit Washer & Dryer provided Off street parking Granite countertops Track lighting Nearly 1000 Sq Ft Community Pool Vinyl plank flooring $1450 Security deposit $45 Monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) -Tenant billed separately for electricity No pets, please Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Current interior photos to be added soon! Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300