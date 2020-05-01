All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17321 E Mansfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17321 E Mansfield Ave
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

17321 E Mansfield Ave

17321 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17321 East Mansfield Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2124016053 ---- Completely updated unit Washer & Dryer provided Off street parking Granite countertops Track lighting Nearly 1000 Sq Ft Community Pool Vinyl plank flooring $1450 Security deposit $45 Monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) -Tenant billed separately for electricity No pets, please Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Current interior photos to be added soon! Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17321 E Mansfield Ave have any available units?
17321 E Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17321 E Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 17321 E Mansfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17321 E Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17321 E Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17321 E Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17321 E Mansfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17321 E Mansfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17321 E Mansfield Ave offers parking.
Does 17321 E Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17321 E Mansfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17321 E Mansfield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 17321 E Mansfield Ave has a pool.
Does 17321 E Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 17321 E Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17321 E Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17321 E Mansfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College