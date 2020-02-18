1717 Paris St

Amenities

Nice Boutique Apartment Complex professionally managed. Great opportunity usually not too many openings in this building come along. Great respectful culture on building.

Offering a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Rent

Utilities Included Water, Electricity, Gas, Garbage Collection. 1 Car space assigned off street. Surveillance Cameras, Double Pane windows, Microwave Included, Newer appliances in Kitchen. Laundry Facility in building coin operated. 8 units total in building. Block away from Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital and VA Hospital. Smoke and Pet Free environment. Come and be part of this little community. Limit occupancy 2 people per unit.

No Pets Allowed



