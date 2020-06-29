All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17004 E Tennessee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17004 E Tennessee Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

17004 E Tennessee Drive

17004 East Tennessee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17004 East Tennessee Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Must see this well maintained, 1st floor private condo. Close to shopping & EZ access to major roads Features new vinyl windows patio door furnace carpet, stackable washer/dryer, window blinds, ceiling fans, new outside & inside lighting, new dishwasher, range hood and much more! Off street parking.

Water, trash and sewer are included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity and any extras. Pet Friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer, Dryer, Off Street Parking, A/C, Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17004 E Tennessee Drive have any available units?
17004 E Tennessee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17004 E Tennessee Drive have?
Some of 17004 E Tennessee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17004 E Tennessee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17004 E Tennessee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17004 E Tennessee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17004 E Tennessee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17004 E Tennessee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17004 E Tennessee Drive offers parking.
Does 17004 E Tennessee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17004 E Tennessee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17004 E Tennessee Drive have a pool?
No, 17004 E Tennessee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17004 E Tennessee Drive have accessible units?
No, 17004 E Tennessee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17004 E Tennessee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17004 E Tennessee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College