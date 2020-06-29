17004 E Tennessee Drive

Amenities

Must see this well maintained, 1st floor private condo. Close to shopping & EZ access to major roads Features new vinyl windows patio door furnace carpet, stackable washer/dryer, window blinds, ceiling fans, new outside & inside lighting, new dishwasher, range hood and much more! Off street parking.



Water, trash and sewer are included in rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity and any extras. Pet Friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



