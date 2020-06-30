16518 E Wesley Ave

Amenities

Large 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath home available for rent in Aurora! 1900sq ft! Open Floor Plan! Newer Tile Floors & Vanities in Both Bathrooms! Includes finished Basement, Laminate Flooring Throughout 1st Flr! Extra Side Room in Basement Perfect for an Office or Kids Play Room! Sliding Glass Door to Patio and Fenced in 8050sq Ft Backyard w/ Utility Shed! Attached One Car Garage! A/C! Sprinkler System! Washer/Dryer Hookups! Pets Okay With Additional Deposit.



Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC



Call or text Heidi at 720-257-9336 for more information or to schedule a showing.