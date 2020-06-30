All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16518 E Wesley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16518 E Wesley Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:30 AM

16518 E Wesley Ave

16518 East Wesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16518 East Wesley Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Kingsborough

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath home available for rent in Aurora! 1900sq ft! Open Floor Plan! Newer Tile Floors & Vanities in Both Bathrooms! Includes finished Basement, Laminate Flooring Throughout 1st Flr! Extra Side Room in Basement Perfect for an Office or Kids Play Room! Sliding Glass Door to Patio and Fenced in 8050sq Ft Backyard w/ Utility Shed! Attached One Car Garage! A/C! Sprinkler System! Washer/Dryer Hookups! Pets Okay With Additional Deposit.

Professionally Managed by Elysium Realty & Management, LLC

Call or text Heidi at 720-257-9336 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16518 E Wesley Ave have any available units?
16518 E Wesley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16518 E Wesley Ave have?
Some of 16518 E Wesley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16518 E Wesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16518 E Wesley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16518 E Wesley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16518 E Wesley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16518 E Wesley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16518 E Wesley Ave offers parking.
Does 16518 E Wesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16518 E Wesley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16518 E Wesley Ave have a pool?
No, 16518 E Wesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16518 E Wesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 16518 E Wesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16518 E Wesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16518 E Wesley Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College