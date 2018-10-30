16497 E 13th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool pet friendly

Available now. Lower level unit. Clean 2 bed 1 bath. Brand new paint and carpet. Larger bedroom has a big walk-in closet. Wood look flooring. Nice grass backyard with playground set. Nearby: Hinkley High, Lardeo Elementry School, and Norfolk Glen Park and open space with trails, Chambers Shopping Center. Quick access to 225, E470 and 70. Security deposit equal to 1 months rent. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis w/ deposit and owner approval. Application Fee $55 per adult (18+). Admin Fee $150. Credit score of 600+, and clean rental history. Showing by appointment only. To schedule a showing please go to: showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery