Aurora, CO
15552 E Temple Pl
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

15552 E Temple Pl

15552 East Temple Place · No Longer Available
Location

15552 East Temple Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Could this really be two homes in one? The main level offers plenty of space for a family with 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, living and family room, dining area and a large kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen space. The backyard area has a privacy fence and comes complete with a fabulous covered patio. The basement is spacious enough for another family, teenagers or a mother-in-law apartment with a large kitchen, abundant living space, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Located next to Kalispell Park and Sagebrush Park. Cherry Creek State Park is a walking distance away. Various food options are located just a few minutes drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15552 E Temple Pl have any available units?
15552 E Temple Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15552 E Temple Pl have?
Some of 15552 E Temple Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15552 E Temple Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15552 E Temple Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15552 E Temple Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15552 E Temple Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15552 E Temple Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15552 E Temple Pl offers parking.
Does 15552 E Temple Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15552 E Temple Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15552 E Temple Pl have a pool?
No, 15552 E Temple Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15552 E Temple Pl have accessible units?
No, 15552 E Temple Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15552 E Temple Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15552 E Temple Pl has units with dishwashers.
