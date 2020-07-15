15552 E Temple Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Could this really be two homes in one? The main level offers plenty of space for a family with 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, living and family room, dining area and a large kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen space. The backyard area has a privacy fence and comes complete with a fabulous covered patio. The basement is spacious enough for another family, teenagers or a mother-in-law apartment with a large kitchen, abundant living space, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Located next to Kalispell Park and Sagebrush Park. Cherry Creek State Park is a walking distance away. Various food options are located just a few minutes drive away.