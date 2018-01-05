15423 East Princeton Avenue

Amenities

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 15th to 20 business days after!



This is a wonderful duplex style townhome that has an attached garage and a yard. You will love the bright and airy feel of this 2 bedroom home. There is an updated kitchen and a dining room. The unit has central air conditioning and built-in microwave. There is lots of storage areas and extra room in the garage as well. The property has a fairly large fenced yard.



This Mission Viejo home is located in the desirable Cherry Creek School System and just a few blocks from Mission Viejo Elementary School. Great value on this property. Must see!!



Cooling Type - Central Air

Utilities included -Trash

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - None

Parking - 1 Car Garage

Basement - None

School District - Cherry Creek



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



