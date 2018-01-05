15423 East Princeton Avenue

Amenities
You will love the bright and airy feel of this townhome
Move-in may be as early as of July 15th to 20 business days after!
This is a wonderful duplex style townhome that has an attached garage and a yard. You will love the bright and airy feel of this 2 bedroom home. There is an updated kitchen and a dining room. The unit has central air conditioning and built-in microwave. There is lots of storage areas and extra room in the garage as well. The property has a fairly large fenced yard.
This Mission Viejo home is located in the desirable Cherry Creek School System and just a few blocks from Mission Viejo Elementary School. Great value on this property. Must see!!
Pets - No
Cooling Type - Central Air
Utilities included -Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Cherry Creek
School District - Cherry Creek

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
(RLNE4947155)