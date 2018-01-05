All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

15423 East Princeton Avenue

15423 East Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15423 East Princeton Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
You will love the bright and airy feel of this townhome - Schedule a time to see this property & view all property details here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/918886?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 15th to 20 business days after!

This is a wonderful duplex style townhome that has an attached garage and a yard. You will love the bright and airy feel of this 2 bedroom home. There is an updated kitchen and a dining room. The unit has central air conditioning and built-in microwave. There is lots of storage areas and extra room in the garage as well. The property has a fairly large fenced yard.

This Mission Viejo home is located in the desirable Cherry Creek School System and just a few blocks from Mission Viejo Elementary School. Great value on this property. Must see!!

Pets - No
Cooling Type - Central Air
Utilities included -Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Cherry Creek

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4947155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15423 East Princeton Avenue have any available units?
15423 East Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 15423 East Princeton Avenue have?
Some of 15423 East Princeton Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15423 East Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15423 East Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15423 East Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15423 East Princeton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15423 East Princeton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15423 East Princeton Avenue offers parking.
Does 15423 East Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15423 East Princeton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15423 East Princeton Avenue have a pool?
No, 15423 East Princeton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15423 East Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15423 East Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15423 East Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15423 East Princeton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
