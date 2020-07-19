All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11

14150 E Temple Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14150 E Temple Dr, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2BD*, 1BA Aurora Condo with Private Balcony, Over-sized Windows and Mountain Views, Easy Access to DTC, I-225 and I-25 - THE BASICS

RENT: $ 1,495
BEDROOMS: 1* plus additional Loft that could make a 2nd bedroom
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Open lot parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small pets negotiable
*There is a $50 water, sewer, and trash fee paid with rent each month.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4523914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 have any available units?
14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 have?
Some of 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 currently offering any rent specials?
14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 is pet friendly.
Does 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 offer parking?
Yes, 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 offers parking.
Does 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 have a pool?
Yes, 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 has a pool.
Does 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 have accessible units?
No, 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14150 E Temple Drive Unit V 11 has units with dishwashers.
