the pinery
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 PM
127 Apartments for rent in The Pinery, CO📍
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
5034 Bur Oak Lane
5034 Bur Oak Lane, The Pinery, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
3000 sqft
Fantastic South Pinery 5-Car Garage! Near EquestrianCenter, Available June 7, 2020 - WELCOME HOME! This great home offers 4BD/3.5BTH in almost 3000 finished square feet of living space plus a huge, unfinished basement.
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
6500 Pinewood Dr #28
6500 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1992 sqft
Updated Townhouse on the Golf Course in The Pinery! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
The Pinery
1 Unit Available
7201 N Hyperion Way
7201 North Hyperion Way, The Pinery, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2234 sqft
7201 N Hyperion Way Available 07/01/20 Parker Home in The Pinery!! - Wonderful Home becoming available for move in week of July 1st Home consists of four bedrooms, three bathrooms...
1 Unit Available
6722 Fonder Drive
6722 Fonder Drive, The Pinery, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
1895 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 29277 A beautiful Parker property located in the Pinery Glen. It is a recently renovated two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of The Pinery
1 Unit Available
12896 Ironstone Way #202
12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1038 sqft
Well kept, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo for rent - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level. Updated everything!!!! *Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops *Carpeted through out.
1 Unit Available
19679 E Elk Creek Dr
19679 East Elk Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
2088 sqft
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!!! Available on 06/15/2020! 12 Month Lease Term! Newer carpet in the living room and vaulted ceilings for an open and spacious feel.
1 Unit Available
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1544 sqft
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of The Pinery
Verified
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,452
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Verified
22 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified
37 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Verified
Castle Pines
21 Units Available
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified
21 Units Available
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,427
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1368 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Downtown Denver and C-470. Units feature open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community has pool, tanning ledges and grilling stations.
Verified
Castle Pines
8 Units Available
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,196
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified
Young-American
10 Units Available
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified
15 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified
Metzler Ranch
4 Units Available
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1443 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1637 sqft
Units feature electric kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bars. Community features pool, playground, and gym. Located close to Metzler Ranch Park and I-25. Ideal for commuters.
Verified
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Downtown Castle Rock
1 Unit Available
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
309 Anderson St Available 06/24/20 Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center
Castle Pines
1 Unit Available
6005 Castlegate Drive West B-21
6005 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1208 sqft
Beautiful Castle Rock Condo - New Carpet - New Paint - Steps to Shops - 2 Bedrooms Plus Awesome 3rd Bedroom/Ofc/Loft 2 Full Baths 1 Car Garage Large Patio With Screen Vaulted Ceilings Fireplace Walk-In Closets Literally Just Steps to Outlets, King
Scott Ranch
1 Unit Available
1775 Foxfield Drive
1775 Foxfield Drive, Castle Rock, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2994 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Rare Woodlands of Castle Rock home! Hurry! Will go fast! - This Lovely home in The Woodlands of Castle Rock, features fresh paint and new carpet AND has 2 large bedrooms plus a Master Suite with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in
1 Unit Available
12962 Banyon Cir
12962 Banyon Circle, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2186 sqft
12962 Banyon Cir Available 08/08/20 PRICE REDUCED! 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath, 2186 Sq Ft, 12962 Banyon Cir, Parker - Available 8/8/2020! Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.
Bradbury Ranch
1 Unit Available
10748 Appaloosa Court
10748 Appaloosa Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1882 sqft
Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the
1 Unit Available
21625 Crestone Needles Dr.
21625 Crestone Needles Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2030 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Willow Ridge home - Beautiful two story home near downtown Parker. Three bedrooms upstairs, two and a half baths, extra deep 2 car garage, washer/dryer and large unfinished basement, a/c and fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for The Pinery rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,520.
Some of the colleges located in the The Pinery area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to The Pinery from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.
