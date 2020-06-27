1372 S Cathay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Don't miss out on this super clean and open townhome located in Side Creek. Close to Buckley Air Force Base, restaurants and shops this unit is perfect for you. The property comes with a nice floorplan perfect for entertaining w/ a kitchen that's open to the living room. Double master bedrooms upstairs, each with its own bath. Washer/dryer for your convenience. The main floor has a kitchen, family room, 1/2 bath and a nice balcony in addition to the porch out front. Downstairs you will find a finished family room that leads to a good-sized two car attached garage. The entire unit is under central A/C and the complex has an enclosed pool and tennis courts very close by. Cats ok with a deposit, no dogs, please. One year or longer leases. ***Visit https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to see an HD video tour and to schedule a showing. *** No Smoking.