Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1372 S Cathay Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:08 PM

1372 S Cathay Court

1372 South Cathay Court · No Longer Available
Location

1372 South Cathay Court, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Don't miss out on this super clean and open townhome located in Side Creek. Close to Buckley Air Force Base, restaurants and shops this unit is perfect for you. The property comes with a nice floorplan perfect for entertaining w/ a kitchen that's open to the living room. Double master bedrooms upstairs, each with its own bath. Washer/dryer for your convenience. The main floor has a kitchen, family room, 1/2 bath and a nice balcony in addition to the porch out front. Downstairs you will find a finished family room that leads to a good-sized two car attached garage. The entire unit is under central A/C and the complex has an enclosed pool and tennis courts very close by. Cats ok with a deposit, no dogs, please. One year or longer leases. ***Visit https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to see an HD video tour and to schedule a showing. *** No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 S Cathay Court have any available units?
1372 S Cathay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1372 S Cathay Court have?
Some of 1372 S Cathay Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 S Cathay Court currently offering any rent specials?
1372 S Cathay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 S Cathay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1372 S Cathay Court is pet friendly.
Does 1372 S Cathay Court offer parking?
Yes, 1372 S Cathay Court offers parking.
Does 1372 S Cathay Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1372 S Cathay Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 S Cathay Court have a pool?
Yes, 1372 S Cathay Court has a pool.
Does 1372 S Cathay Court have accessible units?
No, 1372 S Cathay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 S Cathay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1372 S Cathay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
