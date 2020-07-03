All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

13624 13th Pl

13624 East 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13624 East 13th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/616b1ad090 ---- ---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/616b1ad090 - Just steps from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, this freshly renovated 4 bedroom duplex is available in October. The back unit of this duplex includes the private, fenced backyard. Newer Carpet and Paint, updated flooring, bathrooms and kitchen make the place feel like new. 2 bed and bath upstairs, 2 more bedrooms with large windows in the basement with another bathroom, 2nd living room and laundry room. Large kitchen, fenced yard, off street parking, washer/dryer are all great amenities for this duplex. Owner pays water, sewer. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program &ndash; An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Off Street Parking Renovated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13624 13th Pl have any available units?
13624 13th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13624 13th Pl have?
Some of 13624 13th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13624 13th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13624 13th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13624 13th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13624 13th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13624 13th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13624 13th Pl offers parking.
Does 13624 13th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13624 13th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13624 13th Pl have a pool?
No, 13624 13th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13624 13th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13624 13th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13624 13th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13624 13th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

