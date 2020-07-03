13624 13th Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/616b1ad090 ---- ---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/616b1ad090 - Just steps from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, this freshly renovated 4 bedroom duplex is available in October. The back unit of this duplex includes the private, fenced backyard. Newer Carpet and Paint, updated flooring, bathrooms and kitchen make the place feel like new. 2 bed and bath upstairs, 2 more bedrooms with large windows in the basement with another bathroom, 2nd living room and laundry room. Large kitchen, fenced yard, off street parking, washer/dryer are all great amenities for this duplex. Owner pays water, sewer. Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program – An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Off Street Parking Renovated