13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Remodeled townhouse in a desirable community, Strawberry at Heather Ridge, with the pool located very close to the unit. - Entrance to unit is off E Yale Ave, turn right - look for 13619 - unit is on other side, facing pond, pool (facing North).

This Gorgeous Remodeled Condo flows like a 2-story Townhome! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! End-unit fronting the lake/pond and pool! Architecturally this building is a side-by-side which means nobody is above or below you. You also have a private patio which opens to the grass, pond and pool. You can put up a removable gate for your kids!There is also an elevated balcony serving the upper level bedroom. This balcony overlooks the patio, pond/lake and pool! Covered Carport and lots of additional open parking makes it easy for guests to visit! INSIDE YOU WILL FIND: Easy main level living with bedroom, beautiful remodeled 3/4 bath & laundry on the main! Extended gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 2 story stone gas fireplace! Beautiful remodeled kitchen with solid surface counter-tops, gorgeous cabinets, newer appliances & eating space. Overlook loft/bedroom up w/Full bath! New tank-less water heater, A/C! New Carpet, new paint! CLOSE TO LIGHT RAIL! No pets!



Please call or text 303-214-5084 for showings and questions!!!



