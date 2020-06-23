All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A

13617 East Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13617 East Yale Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Remodeled townhouse in a desirable community, Strawberry at Heather Ridge, with the pool located very close to the unit. - Entrance to unit is off E Yale Ave, turn right - look for 13619 - unit is on other side, facing pond, pool (facing North).
This Gorgeous Remodeled Condo flows like a 2-story Townhome! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! End-unit fronting the lake/pond and pool! Architecturally this building is a side-by-side which means nobody is above or below you. You also have a private patio which opens to the grass, pond and pool. You can put up a removable gate for your kids!There is also an elevated balcony serving the upper level bedroom. This balcony overlooks the patio, pond/lake and pool! Covered Carport and lots of additional open parking makes it easy for guests to visit! INSIDE YOU WILL FIND: Easy main level living with bedroom, beautiful remodeled 3/4 bath & laundry on the main! Extended gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 2 story stone gas fireplace! Beautiful remodeled kitchen with solid surface counter-tops, gorgeous cabinets, newer appliances & eating space. Overlook loft/bedroom up w/Full bath! New tank-less water heater, A/C! New Carpet, new paint! CLOSE TO LIGHT RAIL! No pets!

Please call or text 303-214-5084 for showings and questions!!!

(RLNE5315939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A have any available units?
13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A have?
Some of 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A offers parking.
Does 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A has a pool.
Does 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13617 E. Yale Ave. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College