Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:23 AM

13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201

13404 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Aurora
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

13404 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Heather Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In Cherry Creek School District!! - Updated condo has 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath featuring Fireplace and Patio. Nice Kitchen with all appliances!!! Two spacieous bedrooms. The master has a bath with shower. Full laundry room inside unit with washer and dryer hook-ups! Water/Sewer/Trash included!!! Reserved parking!!! Close to I-225, Utah Park, and Jewell Wetlands Park!! Don't miss the opportunity to see this property. No Pets.Please call for a showing today - Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This property is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4801853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 have any available units?
13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 have?
Some of 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 currently offering any rent specials?
13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 pet-friendly?
No, 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 offer parking?
Yes, 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 offers parking.
Does 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 have a pool?
No, 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 does not have a pool.
Does 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 have accessible units?
No, 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13404 E. Jewell Avenue #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
