Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13185 E 13th Ave

13185 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13185 East 13th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute home in great location. - With the location of this home, it won't be long until it's occupied! This adorable gem of a ranch style home is only blocks away from Anschutz medical campus and the new VA hospital, making it easy to hop on I225 and get anywhere quickly and easily! This home has a detached garage, a huge garden shed, and a gorgeous enclosed backyard! Within walking distance of schools, shopping, public transportation and restuarants! With gorgeous kitchen tile, newer fixtures and brilliant renovations, this is the perfect home. Get in touch with us today to schedule your showing and get an application!

(RLNE3538318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13185 E 13th Ave have any available units?
13185 E 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 13185 E 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13185 E 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13185 E 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13185 E 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13185 E 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13185 E 13th Ave offers parking.
Does 13185 E 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13185 E 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13185 E 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 13185 E 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13185 E 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13185 E 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13185 E 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13185 E 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13185 E 13th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13185 E 13th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
