13185 E 13th Ave

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute home in great location. - With the location of this home, it won't be long until it's occupied! This adorable gem of a ranch style home is only blocks away from Anschutz medical campus and the new VA hospital, making it easy to hop on I225 and get anywhere quickly and easily! This home has a detached garage, a huge garden shed, and a gorgeous enclosed backyard! Within walking distance of schools, shopping, public transportation and restuarants! With gorgeous kitchen tile, newer fixtures and brilliant renovations, this is the perfect home. Get in touch with us today to schedule your showing and get an application!



