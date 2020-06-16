1290 Beeler Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage internet access

Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/1bath home with oversized 2 car garage that sits on a large, elevated lot. The entire yard is xeriscaped and yard maintenance in included in the rent. Brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close cabinetry and kitchen island/breakfast nook. Hardwood laminate floors radiate throughout the home. Updated granite bathroom with brushed nickel furnishings. Each bedroom has its own large closet space. Don't forget the washer/dryer included with the home!! HOME HAS CENTRAL AIR!! Backyard patio courtyard is ready for your final touch. Minutes to Anschutz Medical Campus, I-225 and walking distance to Lowry and shops. Dog and cat friendly with a $250 refundable pet deposit per pet. We do not charge pet rent. Water/Trash/Sewer included in rent. Tenant only responsible for water and Xcel. If interested, be sure to click on the link and attend the open house this Saturday 2pm-3pm.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1290-beeler-st-aurora-co-80010-usa/7c06ce1a-7404-437c-a49e-dfe761a065cd



(RLNE5617365)