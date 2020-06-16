All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1290 Beeler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1290 Beeler Street
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

1290 Beeler Street

1290 Beeler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1290 Beeler Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/1bath home with oversized 2 car garage that sits on a large, elevated lot. The entire yard is xeriscaped and yard maintenance in included in the rent. Brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close cabinetry and kitchen island/breakfast nook. Hardwood laminate floors radiate throughout the home. Updated granite bathroom with brushed nickel furnishings. Each bedroom has its own large closet space. Don't forget the washer/dryer included with the home!! HOME HAS CENTRAL AIR!! Backyard patio courtyard is ready for your final touch. Minutes to Anschutz Medical Campus, I-225 and walking distance to Lowry and shops. Dog and cat friendly with a $250 refundable pet deposit per pet. We do not charge pet rent. Water/Trash/Sewer included in rent. Tenant only responsible for water and Xcel. If interested, be sure to click on the link and attend the open house this Saturday 2pm-3pm.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1290-beeler-st-aurora-co-80010-usa/7c06ce1a-7404-437c-a49e-dfe761a065cd

(RLNE5617365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 Beeler Street have any available units?
1290 Beeler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 Beeler Street have?
Some of 1290 Beeler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 Beeler Street currently offering any rent specials?
1290 Beeler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 Beeler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1290 Beeler Street is pet friendly.
Does 1290 Beeler Street offer parking?
Yes, 1290 Beeler Street offers parking.
Does 1290 Beeler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1290 Beeler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 Beeler Street have a pool?
No, 1290 Beeler Street does not have a pool.
Does 1290 Beeler Street have accessible units?
No, 1290 Beeler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 Beeler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1290 Beeler Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College