Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C

12515 East Tennessee Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12515 East Tennessee Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful One Bedroom Two story Condo w/ Loft-Available Now!! - This beautiful remodeled condo features large living room with gleaming hardwood flooring, glass front wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and private balcony. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and new washer/dryer.

Master bedroom has his and her nice size closets with lots of light! Full bath w/spa tub.

The upper level has a loft space with closet. Great for an office or second bedroom.!! Tenant pays Electricity & Gas only. All other utilities covered by HOA

This updated condo is located near south Parker Rd. and I-225. Easy highway and bus/light rail access. Just blocks from Arapahoe open space playground and minutes from Cherry Creek Reservoir. Close to everything great South Denver/Aurora has to offer!!

Small pets ok w/additional $100 deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)
Rent $1295, Deposit $1200 (wac). Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the Contact Us information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

(RLNE3842912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C have any available units?
12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C have?
Some of 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C offer parking?
No, 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C has a pool.
Does 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C have accessible units?
No, 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C has units with dishwashers.

