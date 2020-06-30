12515 E. Tennessee Circle Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 playground pool hot tub

Beautiful One Bedroom Two story Condo w/ Loft-Available Now!! - This beautiful remodeled condo features large living room with gleaming hardwood flooring, glass front wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and private balcony. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and new washer/dryer.



Master bedroom has his and her nice size closets with lots of light! Full bath w/spa tub.



The upper level has a loft space with closet. Great for an office or second bedroom.!! Tenant pays Electricity & Gas only. All other utilities covered by HOA



This updated condo is located near south Parker Rd. and I-225. Easy highway and bus/light rail access. Just blocks from Arapahoe open space playground and minutes from Cherry Creek Reservoir. Close to everything great South Denver/Aurora has to offer!!



Small pets ok w/additional $100 deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)

Rent $1295, Deposit $1200 (wac). Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.



For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



