12130 E. Kepner Place

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8959d4e00a ----
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment has a nice upgraded kitchen, new carpet in the bedrooms and newly painted. Has a pool, clubhouse and park near by. Washer and Dryer located in unit. Nice size balcony off of the dining area. This won\'t last long. Please contact us for a showing today.
Sorry, No section 8
Available for Move-In: 3/1/19
Utilities Included: Water/Sewer/Trash
Move-In Cost: 1st month?s rent, security deposit
Pets negotiable with processing fee and additional rent
Renter\'s Insurance Required
No Smoking
Close To Park
Nice Balcony
Pool/Clubhouse