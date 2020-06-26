12130 E. Kepner Place

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment has a nice upgraded kitchen, new carpet in the bedrooms and newly painted. Has a pool, clubhouse and park near by. Washer and Dryer located in unit. Nice size balcony off of the dining area. This won\'t last long. Please contact us for a showing today.



Sorry, No section 8



Available for Move-In: 3/1/19

Utilities Included: Water/Sewer/Trash

Move-In Cost: 1st month?s rent, security deposit

Pets negotiable with processing fee and additional rent

Renter\'s Insurance Required

No Smoking



Close To Park

Nice Balcony

Pool/Clubhouse