Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12130 E. Kepner Place

12130 East Kepner Place · No Longer Available
Location

12130 East Kepner Place, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8959d4e00a ----
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment has a nice upgraded kitchen, new carpet in the bedrooms and newly painted. Has a pool, clubhouse and park near by. Washer and Dryer located in unit. Nice size balcony off of the dining area. This won\'t last long. Please contact us for a showing today.

Sorry, No section 8

Available for Move-In: 3/1/19
Utilities Included: Water/Sewer/Trash
Move-In Cost: 1st month?s rent, security deposit
Pets negotiable with processing fee and additional rent
Renter\'s Insurance Required
No Smoking

Close To Park
Nice Balcony
Pool/Clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12130 E. Kepner Place have any available units?
12130 E. Kepner Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12130 E. Kepner Place have?
Some of 12130 E. Kepner Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12130 E. Kepner Place currently offering any rent specials?
12130 E. Kepner Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12130 E. Kepner Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12130 E. Kepner Place is pet friendly.
Does 12130 E. Kepner Place offer parking?
No, 12130 E. Kepner Place does not offer parking.
Does 12130 E. Kepner Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12130 E. Kepner Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12130 E. Kepner Place have a pool?
Yes, 12130 E. Kepner Place has a pool.
Does 12130 E. Kepner Place have accessible units?
No, 12130 E. Kepner Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12130 E. Kepner Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12130 E. Kepner Place does not have units with dishwashers.

