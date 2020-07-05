All apartments in Aurora
11898 E Harvard Ave.
11898 E Harvard Ave.

11898 East Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11898 East Harvard Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c400b63065 ---- Newly renovated 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bathroom, 2,325 square foot home! Inside features include Hardwood Floors, Carpeted Floors, 3 wood burning fireplaces including Living Room and Master bedroom, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen Pantry, Private Master bedroom with private bathroom and Walk in closet, Central A/C. Washer Dryer Hookups only and Tenant must provide Refrigerator. Out side Deck, Fenced in back yard, Over-sized remote operated garage. Close to Peoria and Iliff. Available Now, $2,450.00. Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11898 E Harvard Ave. have any available units?
11898 E Harvard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11898 E Harvard Ave. have?
Some of 11898 E Harvard Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11898 E Harvard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11898 E Harvard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11898 E Harvard Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11898 E Harvard Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11898 E Harvard Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11898 E Harvard Ave. offers parking.
Does 11898 E Harvard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11898 E Harvard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11898 E Harvard Ave. have a pool?
No, 11898 E Harvard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11898 E Harvard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11898 E Harvard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11898 E Harvard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11898 E Harvard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

