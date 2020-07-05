11898 E Harvard Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c400b63065 ---- Newly renovated 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bathroom, 2,325 square foot home! Inside features include Hardwood Floors, Carpeted Floors, 3 wood burning fireplaces including Living Room and Master bedroom, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen Pantry, Private Master bedroom with private bathroom and Walk in closet, Central A/C. Washer Dryer Hookups only and Tenant must provide Refrigerator. Out side Deck, Fenced in back yard, Over-sized remote operated garage. Close to Peoria and Iliff. Available Now, $2,450.00. Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com