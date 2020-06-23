1185 Lansing St

Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home in Aurora Heights. This beautiful home has a detached two car garage and an attached one car garage, a big fenced in back yard, and a back patio. The interior has all new paint, new carpet, and wood floors. The kitchen has new stainless steal appliances, new cabinets, granite countertops, and gas stove. Large finished basement, with washer and dryer, and plenty of storage. Close to Parks and Anschutz Medical Center. To schedule a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com. Must have good credit and able to pass a background check.