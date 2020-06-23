All apartments in Aurora
1185 Lansing St
1185 Lansing St

1185 Lansing Street · No Longer Available
1185 Lansing Street, Aurora, CO 80010
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
garage
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home in Aurora Heights. This beautiful home has a detached two car garage and an attached one car garage, a big fenced in back yard, and a back patio. The interior has all new paint, new carpet, and wood floors. The kitchen has new stainless steal appliances, new cabinets, granite countertops, and gas stove. Large finished basement, with washer and dryer, and plenty of storage. Close to Parks and Anschutz Medical Center. To schedule a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com. Must have good credit and able to pass a background check.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

