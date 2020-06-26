1180 Ironton Street, Aurora, CO 80010 Del Mar Parkway
Solid ranch style home with a finished basement.Some updates, lots of space. Convenient to Hospitals Campus. Take a look! Elementary school: Kenton Middle school: AURORA WEST High school: Aurora Central
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
