11554 E Center Dr
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

11554 E Center Dr

11554 East Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11554 East Center Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There are hardwood floors through out the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has been updated with tile back splash as well as nice cabinets. Lot's of natural light flows through the home. The bathroom has been updated with his and her dual vanities and also a tile covered shower wall. Large fenced backyard with a covered wooden deck perfect for those nice Colorado Spring/Summer days where you can have a BBQ and prefect for entertaining guests or relaxing on your own. Plenty of parks in the area including Expo Park, lots of shopping plazas, and entertainment. Less than 10 minutes away from the Highway, in-between Common Ground Golf Course and Aurora Hills Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11554 E Center Dr have any available units?
11554 E Center Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11554 E Center Dr have?
Some of 11554 E Center Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11554 E Center Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11554 E Center Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11554 E Center Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11554 E Center Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11554 E Center Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11554 E Center Dr offers parking.
Does 11554 E Center Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11554 E Center Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11554 E Center Dr have a pool?
No, 11554 E Center Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11554 E Center Dr have accessible units?
No, 11554 E Center Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11554 E Center Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11554 E Center Dr has units with dishwashers.
