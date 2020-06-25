11554 E Center Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There are hardwood floors through out the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has been updated with tile back splash as well as nice cabinets. Lot's of natural light flows through the home. The bathroom has been updated with his and her dual vanities and also a tile covered shower wall. Large fenced backyard with a covered wooden deck perfect for those nice Colorado Spring/Summer days where you can have a BBQ and prefect for entertaining guests or relaxing on your own. Plenty of parks in the area including Expo Park, lots of shopping plazas, and entertainment. Less than 10 minutes away from the Highway, in-between Common Ground Golf Course and Aurora Hills Golf Course.