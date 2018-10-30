All apartments in Aurora
11522 E Virginia Dr

11522 East Virginia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11522 East Virginia Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Ranch style home w/ fin bsmt 3bed+2 off 2ba huge 2car garage w/ oversized door - Please check out our website for more photos and to check out our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Ranch style home with finished basement and huge 2 car garage with oversized garage door. Probably 11 foot door. Cherry Creek Schools. 3 bedrooms and 2 offices and 2 full bathrooms. On the main floor is a very large living and dining room and just behind that and is open to the kitchen. Very large kitchen with all the appliances. There is a family room that is beyond the kitchen with fireplace and access to the backyard. 3 bedrooms, master with walk in closet and 2 other bedrooms on the other side of the hosue with a full bathroom. Downstairs there is a huge family room, rec room with W/D hookups and 2 offices and full bath. New roof. Hardwoods in lots of the house. And the 2 car garage is great for a mechanic, boat, RV enthusiasts. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved by the owner, but NO CATS please. No smoking at all. Please drive by first to make sure it fits your needs. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 E Virginia Dr have any available units?
11522 E Virginia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11522 E Virginia Dr have?
Some of 11522 E Virginia Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11522 E Virginia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11522 E Virginia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 E Virginia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11522 E Virginia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11522 E Virginia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11522 E Virginia Dr does offer parking.
Does 11522 E Virginia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11522 E Virginia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 E Virginia Dr have a pool?
No, 11522 E Virginia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11522 E Virginia Dr have accessible units?
No, 11522 E Virginia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 E Virginia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11522 E Virginia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
