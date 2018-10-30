11522 E Virginia Dr

Amenities

Ranch style home w/ fin bsmt 3bed+2 off 2ba huge 2car garage w/ oversized door - Please check out our website for more photos and to check out our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Ranch style home with finished basement and huge 2 car garage with oversized garage door. Probably 11 foot door. Cherry Creek Schools. 3 bedrooms and 2 offices and 2 full bathrooms. On the main floor is a very large living and dining room and just behind that and is open to the kitchen. Very large kitchen with all the appliances. There is a family room that is beyond the kitchen with fireplace and access to the backyard. 3 bedrooms, master with walk in closet and 2 other bedrooms on the other side of the hosue with a full bathroom. Downstairs there is a huge family room, rec room with W/D hookups and 2 offices and full bath. New roof. Hardwoods in lots of the house. And the 2 car garage is great for a mechanic, boat, RV enthusiasts. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved by the owner, but NO CATS please. No smoking at all. Please drive by first to make sure it fits your needs. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately.



No Cats Allowed



