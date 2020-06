Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Patio home in desirable Rodeo Drive!. Kitchen with eating nook, pantry and slider to backyard. Vaulted Great Room with wood burning fireplace and skylights; attached Dining Area; vaulted Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and private 5-piece master bath; additional Bedroom and full bathroom. Full basement with finished Family Room, full Bathroom, room for third bedroom and Storage room. Privacy fenced backyard with two patios. Great location in highly coveted area!