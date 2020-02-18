1101 Boston St

Amenities
**Brand New Remodeled Home on Boston!** - Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home available on corner lot! This tasteful home has all new paint, recessed lighting and a completely new bathroom and kitchen complete with brand new white cabinets, brand new tile work & new appliances! The bathroom is has new tile floors, new vanity, new tub & surround. You'll also enjoy off-street parking & a large fully fenced backyard!
Don't miss out on your new home! CALL US TODAY!
Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*12 month lease term
*No Pets
*Tenant pays ALL Utilities
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*Deposit Required
