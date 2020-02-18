All apartments in Aurora
1101 Boston St
1101 Boston St

1101 Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Boston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**Brand New Remodeled Home on Boston!** - Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home available on corner lot! This tasteful home has all new paint, recessed lighting and a completely new bathroom and kitchen complete with brand new white cabinets, brand new tile work & new appliances! The bathroom is has new tile floors, new vanity, new tub & surround. You'll also enjoy off-street parking & a large fully fenced backyard!

Don't miss out on your new home! CALL US TODAY!

Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*12 month lease term
*No Pets
*Tenant pays ALL Utilities
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*Deposit Required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4760036)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1101 Boston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
1101 Boston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 1101 Boston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Yes, 1101 Boston St offers parking.
No, 1101 Boston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1101 Boston St does not have a pool.
No, 1101 Boston St does not have accessible units.
No, 1101 Boston St does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 1101 Boston St does not have units with air conditioning.
