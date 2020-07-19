All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 5726 Saulsbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
5726 Saulsbury Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5726 Saulsbury Street

5726 Saulsbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Olde Town Arvada Area
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5726 Saulsbury Street, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY IS NOW LEASED! Private fenced yard and walking distance to Old Town Arvada!

AVAILABILITY DATE: December 1st, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are allowed. No cats are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/711040

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Private fenced back yard
* Opportunity to live in the hot Old Town Arvada district!
* Original hardwoods
* Corner lot with private driveway!
* Storage shed
* Washer and dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Private driveway. Plenty of street parking directly in front of house.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: 2 window units provided.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/711040

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Saulsbury Street have any available units?
5726 Saulsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 Saulsbury Street have?
Some of 5726 Saulsbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Saulsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Saulsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Saulsbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5726 Saulsbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 5726 Saulsbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Saulsbury Street offers parking.
Does 5726 Saulsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5726 Saulsbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Saulsbury Street have a pool?
No, 5726 Saulsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Saulsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 5726 Saulsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Saulsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 Saulsbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College