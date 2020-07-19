5726 Saulsbury Street

Amenities
PROPERTY IS NOW LEASED! Private fenced yard and walking distance to Old Town Arvada!
AVAILABILITY DATE: December 1st, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are allowed. No cats are permitted.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/711040
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Private fenced back yard
* Opportunity to live in the hot Old Town Arvada district!
* Original hardwoods
* Corner lot with private driveway!
* Storage shed
* Washer and dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Private driveway. Plenty of street parking directly in front of house.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: 2 window units provided.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/711040
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
