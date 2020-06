Amenities

Entire Basement Quiet Arvada Neighborhood - Property Id: 95340



Full basement available in recently renovated ranch-style house (1965 construction) in a quiet western Arvada neighborhood. Approximately 900 square feet. New carpet, new paint, new tile in bathroom. New egress window from basement bedroom as safety feature. Shared laundry room in basement and shared newly remodeled kitchen on main level.

High-speed internet (Xfinity) is included in the rent price.



Plans are to do some landscaping this spring/summer.



House is only a couple of miles from the farthest west G-Line commuter rail station.



Non-smoking house.



Current upstairs tenant is the landlord's son. He has a full-time job and also has a wonderful mid-sized dog.



Renter's insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided.

No Pets Allowed



