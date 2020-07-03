All apartments in Arvada
10142 West 69th Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

10142 West 69th Avenue

10142 West 69th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10142 West 69th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1525179.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, lots of natural light, new paint throughout, new carpet, new windows, freshly remodeled bathrooms, an open floor plan, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished walk out basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Independence Park. Also nearby are Texas Roadhouse, Sams Club, Arvada Centerplace Shopping Center, King Sooper, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and the RTD Light Rail.

Nearby schools include Campbell Elementary School, Oberon Middle School, and Arvada Senior High School.

Small dogs under 20 pounds are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $50/month pet rent.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10142 West 69th Avenue have any available units?
10142 West 69th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10142 West 69th Avenue have?
Some of 10142 West 69th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10142 West 69th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10142 West 69th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10142 West 69th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10142 West 69th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10142 West 69th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10142 West 69th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10142 West 69th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10142 West 69th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10142 West 69th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10142 West 69th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10142 West 69th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10142 West 69th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10142 West 69th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10142 West 69th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

