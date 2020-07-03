10142 West 69th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Arvada will welcome you with 1,800 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, lots of natural light, new paint throughout, new carpet, new windows, freshly remodeled bathrooms, an open floor plan, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished walk out basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Independence Park. Also nearby are Texas Roadhouse, Sams Club, Arvada Centerplace Shopping Center, King Sooper, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and the RTD Light Rail.



Nearby schools include Campbell Elementary School, Oberon Middle School, and Arvada Senior High School.



Small dogs under 20 pounds are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $50/month pet rent.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1525179.



